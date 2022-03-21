My husband and I found our forever home in the Town of Verona in 2020. We plan on raising our three children here. We like how the area offers a country feel with bigger rural property.
We love being close to our long time friends Kirsten Witte and her husband. Kirsten and her family grow their own produce, plant trees, and raise honey bees on their property. She cares about the future of the Town of Verona and hopes to become active in decisions being made for the long term.
Verona is growing fast with plans of seven new subdivisions in the next few years. There are more up for review in front of the Plan Commission. Who is looking at protecting our rural landscape to help preserve open spaces and protect air and water quality?
I support Kirsten Witte for this task. Her knowledge, problem solving ability, and reliability will make her a well rounded addition to the Town Board. She does her research and will battle for what the community believes in.
As an experienced office manager she will help with the business plan for our Town so we have a manageable growth plan while staying financially stable. She has new ideas for raising revenue such as in-fill development.
She and her husband both come from farming families. She believes that investing now in the land around us will have many rewards for all in the future. She supports trails for walking and biking along with public transportation to help reduce air pollution.
Kirsten is honest, open, and passionate about what happens in our town. She will bring new life and ideas. She is persistent and determined to achieve the goals of our community.
I support Kirsten Witte for Town Board.
Sarah Fox
Town of Verona