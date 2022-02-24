Mayor Luke Diaz has been a steady, thoughtful leader for our city of Verona in some unusual and difficult times. He has maintained a balanced approach to managing Verona’s growth, welcoming new and diverse residents, while seeking to preserve our small town personality.
Luke is environmentally conscious. That is clear in the way that he has handled major civic projects to protect against flooding in protected areas of the city. We know that his support for replanting and restoring natural lands will continue to be important to him, as it is to us.
Mayor Diaz also seeks to nurture a positive relationship between the city and the Verona Area School District. As retired teachers we recognize that this is a critical time for our public schools and we trust our mayor to work in tandem with school officials, teachers, and school board to keep Verona as a great place to live and a wonderful place to support children as they grow.
We believe that Mayor Luke Diaz has the vision to guide our city through the growth that lies ahead and the skill set to work side by side with the city’s Council, employees and residents.
We hope you make plans to vote on April 5, beforehand at City Hall, or with a mail-in ballot obtained at myvote.wi.gov.
Leyla Sanyer and Brad Schneider
Verona