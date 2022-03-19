In 1999, the Wisconsin legislature passed the State's Smart Growth statute. Pursuant to Smart Growth, counties, cities, villages and towns were to adopt comprehensive plans which were required to be updated every 10 years.
The Town of Verona amended its comprehensive plan within the past couple of years as the Smart Growth statute required.
Because we are long-time residents of the Town and own land in the Town, we attended many of the Plan Commission meetings discussing the Smart Growth amendment. We were incredibly impressed with the job that the Plan Commission, under Doug Maxwell’s leadership, did in balancing the fiscal, ascetic and ecological needs of the Town. Ultimately they created a long-term plan that will allow the Town to survive as a beautiful rustic setting.
The amendment designated areas that the Commission concluded could be developed without ruining the Town’s ambiance, while designating other areas that should not be developed. Within the past few weeks, the Commission and the Board passed a conservation subdivision ordinance that, when combined with the Smart Growth Amendment, assures that qualities we so much value will be preserved through significant open space requirements and preservation of our woods, wildlife and other ecological treasures the Town possesses.
In the upcoming election two of the candidates appear to challenge the Smart Growth amendment that the Plan Commission and Town Board, with great foresight, adopted. Over the next several years, if these candidates prevail, we will see the Town get eaten up by the cities of Madison, Fitchburg and Verona, who can use their unfettered condemnation power to grab the areas of the Town that they want.
We will have lost the opportunity to maintain our Town that the Commission and the Town Board worked tirelessly to protect. Soon, we could begin to see our Town go the way of the Towns of Burke and Madison, where high density growth replaced the treasured assets that we in Verona still possess.
We strongly support and encourage you to vote for the two candidates who support the Town’s Smart Growth Amendment: Deb Paul and Mike Deurst.
Harvey and Barbara Temkin
Town of Verona