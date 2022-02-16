As older residents of the Town of Verona who live on our own, my husband Wendell and I have long relied on the Verona Senior Center in downtown Verona.
We were not happy when the Town chose to align with the Senior Center in Belleville. It didn't make sense for us to drive there for meals and activities, even though we live in the southern part of the Town.
We can't imagine that seniors living on the northern sides of the Town would drive even farther for senior services.
We therefore were delighted when Supervisor Phyllis Wiederhoeft worked immediately upon her election in 2020 to return senior services to the Verona Senior Center. The meals are great and Wendell has gotten involved in woodworking and building a tiny library (Among other things) for the center.
Phyllis is a candidate and incumbent running for Verona Town Board Supervisor Seat 3, and we support her re-election full heartedly. Phyllis listens to residents, especially seniors, and works to get things done!
Re-elect Phyllis for Verona Town Board Seat 3 on April 5.
Chris and Wendell Trollop
Verona