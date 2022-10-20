There’s far too much at stake to stay home on Nov. 8. Our democracy is in trouble, our rights are in danger, and our communities and schools are struggling to make ends meet.
The Democrats on the ballot all share a commitment to making progress on these challenges.
In the gerrymandered Wisconsin Legislature, voters in the city and town of Verona are privileged to have two terrific Democratic candidates. I’m proud to support Mike Bare for State Assembly. Mike and I share a Progressive vision for expanding our democracy and rights, and bettering our community.
I’m also proud to support Dianne Hesselbein for State Senate. Dianne is an experienced legislator with a deep commitment to workers, protecting our environment, and defending public schools. When I served on the Town of Verona Board, Dianne was supportive of me as a woman serving in a political office. That demonstrates she is committed to supporting women's issues at all levels of our lives.
Vote for the Democrats on November 8 to keep our democracy strong with Mike Bare and Dianne Hesselbein working for us!
Phyllis Wiederhoeft
Verona