I’m a teacher in the district, and I cannot see any sensible reason to vote no on the referendum.
Most counterproductive is the notion that voting yes will somehow lead to increased property taxes; this is simply factually incorrect. The percentage of property tax going toward schools (the mill rate), is not slated to change whether the referendum passes or fails. This is a matter of public record, so that this is still being entertained is somewhat of a mystery to me.
If the referendum passes, mill rate taxes will shift from pre-paying debt, to instead going directly into education; serving our kids today. If the referendum fails, property taxes will just continue pre-paying debt. In a scenario where no one really wins, but our students certainly lose.
Voting no is a vote against manageable class sizes, the ability to hire new teachers, and in turn, being able to retain them; it strikes as the epitome of short-sightedness. A no vote short-changes our students, showing them that education is not a district priority, and that hey; while we may not have the best or brightest educators, at least we're pre-paying debt!
It should also go without saying that a cost of living increase would help teachers and support staff be able to better navigate inflation, as well as making Verona a more inviting, affordable place to live.
Especially in light of consistently increasing student enrollment, I hope all pro-education, forward thinking district residents will see how directly better support for educators benefits all of us.
In recent years the state legislature has not provided any per pupil increase in the budget. Voting yes on the referendum will allow teachers to simply offset financial hit we've been taking unaided, and unabated for an already too long time.
Thank you, and vote Yes on Nov. 8!
Adam Gault
Madison