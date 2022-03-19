I am writing about the upcoming election of Town of Verona Board Supervisors.
One of the issues that came up at the candidate forum on Wednesday was where the supervisors live. I have lived in the Town of Verona for 36 years and don’t remember this being a problem before.
The Town is not organized by district. All candidates are considered “at large.” They represent all the residents of the town to make the best decisions for the future of the town.
At any given time in the past, there have been quadrants without supervisors living in them. I think this is a moot point. Voters should vote for candidates based on what they bring to the table, not where they live.
A vote for a candidate should be based on their work, what they have to say about issues, and their character.
Verona is facing pressures from growth, traffic, and annexation. We need supervisors who will listen to all our concerns and will work to help Verona face a future that will need to handle these changes. Town residents need to have representatives who will listen to them with respect and thoughtful consideration.
I believe that Phyllis Wiederhoeft and Kirsten Witte are those candidates. Phyllis has experience as a thoughtful, committed supervisor. She brings new ideas to the table and has looked beyond our borders for ideas to work on solutions.
She listens and is working toward a sustainable future for the whole town. Kirsten is new and young. She has energy and curiosity and does her research. She is committed to working with people from all over the town.
Phyllis and Kirsten have no agenda other than making the Town of Verona a better place to live for all the residents. They have new ideas and will work for you.
Please join me in casting votes for Phyllis Wiederhoeft and Kirsten Witte.
Amy Armstrong
Madison