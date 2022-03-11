The Town of Verona needs a bright, dedicated new leader who will work to preserve agricultural lands, connect tracks of open space, and accommodate balanced growth. We urge all of our fellow residents to vote April 5 for Kirsten Witte for Town Board Supervisor.
We moved to the Town just over a year ago to create a home of our own where we felt we could truly relax and enjoy the peace that comes with living in a rural neighborhood. We were drawn to the natural beauty of the land, sunset views, dark skies, and wildlife. We purchased a home on 2 acres and looked forward to becoming long-term stewards of the land like the rural residents around us. Then we were shocked to learn 148 acres of prime ag land along our street was lost practically overnight to 400 housing units. We joined hundreds of concerned neighbors to ask for a responsible kind of growth that would honor the rights of all landowners, but our voices did not seem to be heard. In our disappointment, we all agreed: our Town Board needs new leadership!
Kirsten Witte is the leader we need to help our Town survive during these pressured times.
Kirsten Witte is committed to finding solutions to the challenges facing us: rural preservation and growth. She has the ability to work with coalitions of residents and neighboring municipalities to execute a sound plan for the future. She has the team-building skills to bring new homeowners and long-term residents together in a common vision. She will listen to the 300 members of the Verona Rural Preservation Alliance and their ideas for preserving ag lands through proven practices, such as the Rural Preservation Programs used in the nearby Towns of Dunn and Dunkirk. And she will take action.
You can help the Town of Verona move ahead to a better future on April 5. Vote for Kirsten Witte for Town Supervisor!
Matt Switzler and Alex Schwier
Verona