We’ve lived on Goose Lake Drive for over 30 years and both of our properties abut Goose Lake Pond. We are concerned about the long term health of both Goose Lake Pond and the Town of Verona, and to that end we have written this letter.
We are writing in support of Kirsten Witte. She is running for the Town Board of Supervisors and we will be voting for her in the April 5 election. Kirsten’s campaign literature indicates that she will:
• Encourage citizen input so that Town policy reflects the vision of our residents
• Pursue responsible maintenance of our existing resources and expand community trails such as the Ice Age Trail as well as biking and pedestrian corridors
• Help make balanced decisions about growth to maintain financial stability and the rural character of the place we love
• Work to preserve and restore natural beauty for all to enjoy
We appreciate that Kirsten, as a young mother and resident of the Town, has made an effort to better understand the workings of town governance. As a candidate for the Town Board, she has studied the TOV Comprehensive Plan, reviewed citizen census responses and regularly attends Plan Commission meetings.
We think it is time to bring some new ideas and energy to the Town Board. Kirsten Witte appears to be the right person at the right time to help align the Comprehensive Plan and resident input with Board policy and practices.
Kirsten has indicated that as a Town Board Supervisor she will welcome dialogue between the citizens of the Town and the Board. It isn’t just the view out of our windows, or concerns about wildlife and the flooding of Fitchburg Road that drives us to express our support for strong leadership on the Town Board.
We need people like Kirsten Witte who believe in transparency in governance and who will do what is needed to help the Town prepare for a community that we all want to be living in decades from now
Steve Sheets and Holly Dowling
Town of Verona