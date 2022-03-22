I plan to vote for Joe Hanes for Verona Area School Board this spring.
As a parent of two Verona graduates and as a district teacher for 20 years, now retired, I appreciate a school board that supports teaching staff as well as taking the concerns of students and parents into account. Joe was selected to serve on the school board to fill the vacancy when Noah Roberts left, so it’s clear the current school board members have confidence in his abilities and value his contributions.
After reading the available information on both candidates, I feel Joe is the only candidate that will work for the benefit of all students, thereby upholding the district’s mission statement. Joe supports keeping Verona’s tax dollars in the district to strengthen our public schools rather than sending that money elsewhere through the voucher program.
As a parent himself in the district, he has a vested interest in keeping our schools strong. Joe Hanes is recommended by the teachers and support staff in our district. It seems to me that we should support those who support our teachers.
Doing otherwise would be like listening to your plumber to help solve an electrical problem in your house. For a successful school district, we need school board members who will investigate concerns put forth from all sides, collect information and solicit feedback from all parties, assuring all voices are heard.
It is also important for school board members to have a broad acceptance of all segments of society. In doing research on the candidates, it appears that Joe Hanes is the only candidate that fits this description.
I feel confident that Joe Hanes would be the best choice for the Verona Area School Board. I hope you will join me in voting for him this spring.
Ann Moffat
Verona