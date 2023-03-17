The Wisconsin Supreme Court election on April 4 is the most important election in America this year. I’m proud to endorse Janet Protasiewicz for Wisconsin Supreme Court.
The dignity of our state is on this ballot. Will we get fair legislative maps? Will we be a state that values women’s rights?
Dan Kelly was also paid to provide legal advice to the Trump fake elector scheme. Janet Protasiewicz will be the deciding vote in favor of democracy, voting rights, and fair maps.
Dan Kelly is beyond extreme. He was paid to provide legal advice to a radical anti-women group. Janet Protasiewicz will restore the right to abortion in Wisconsin.
Janet Protasiewicz is the candidate who will help restore Wisconsin’s dignity.
There are also important local elections and referendum questions on this ballot. Request your ballot or find your poll at myvote.wi.gov.
Mike Bare
Wisconsin State Representative, District 80