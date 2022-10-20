The last handful of years, VASD has been on a social justice crusade and not on an educational crusade. I have witnessed teachers telling students “All you white privileged kids need to do the assignments too.” I have seen teachers lecture misinformation against law enforcement, videos of how to "come out" in language arts classes.
There have been fights and violence in school. Last year a child with a loaded gun was in school. VASD stance of the police is that they are not allowed on property unless invited or have a warrant. This is not hyperbole; this was told to me by then superintendent Dean Gorrell and nothing has changed under Tremaine Clardy. Classrooms have anti-America and political flags at school.
VHS Principal Hammen & Assistant Principal Michael Murphy said this to me this is part of our social justice program, and we encourage our teachers to be active in teaching social justice whether relevant to the class or not. It was also stated if you do not understand there is a movement going on, then "your head is in the sand.”
Despite what others' say, your taxes will be raised. You will be the one paying for the referendum. And they will be asking for more money soon. They stack referendums on top of each other, so you are paying multiple referendums at once. You will be paying it now, and in the future.
Unlike the rest of us, they have an open checkbook to spend as much as they want and how they want. This year send a message by saying, no. Until the VASD goes back to educating our kids rather indoctrinating our kids in their own social experiment; tell them no more money!
Timothy Meade
Verona