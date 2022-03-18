Our family moved to the Town of Verona 40 years ago to enjoy a rural lifestyle. For 25 years, we raised natural colored Corriedale sheep and I was a professor of Plant Pathology, UW-Madison.
Upon my retirement from international agricultural research and then as co-coordinator of the Verona Area Food Pantry, I have served as a Town Board Supervisor and the Chair of the Plan Commission for the past seven years.
Debbie Paul has served for 17 years as a member of the Plan Commission and was an active part of the formulation of the 2019 Comprehensive Land Use Plan. This Plan protects rural character by designating some areas for possible development and others for preservation as farmland, the Sugar River environmental corridor or wooded areas.
Debbie was involved recently in the development of the Land Division and Development Ordinance, adopted 1 March 2022. This Land Ordinance offers a mechanism for land splits using conservation subdivision strategies, and it provides for open spaces, trails, and preservation of natural features in future subdivisions. Debbie Paul has the experience and knowledge to help the Town preserve its rural character.
Mike Duerst, as a farmer, is familiar with heavy equipment and would bring this wealth of knowledge to the Board. This is important because a major portion of the Town budget is devoted to road maintenance, snow plowing and roadside mowing. Mike would be the only farmer on the Board and the only representative from the southwest corner of the Town.
He has served for 10 years as a supervisor during two different times, a member of the Public Works Committee, and Town representative to the EMS Committee. He was part of the complex process, which resulted in our New Town Hall becoming a reality.
Both Duerst and Paul have been involved in decisions that have kept the Town without debt and with the smart growth provided by the past and present Comprehensive Land Use Plans. Their decisions have resulted in a decrease in the Town’s mill rate from the mill rate 10 years ago.
Please join me in keeping the Town roads well-maintained, the rural character, and high quality of Town services. Vote for Duerst and Paul for Town Supervisors on April 5.
Douglas Maxwell
Town of Verona