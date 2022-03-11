I support Deb Paul and Mike Duerst for the Verona Town Board of Supervisors in the April 5 election.
In spite of recent housing developments the land in the Town is still predominantly dedicated to farming, yet the five-member Board does not contain a single farmer. Mike Duerst is a lifelong resident of the Town and owns and operates a farm on its south side.
While Deb did not grow up on a farm she has extensive farming experience having frequently worked on neighboring farms and becoming a 4H member. The farming background that these two possess is needed on the Board.
Deb and her family have lived in the Town of Verona for the past 17 years. During that time she has dedicated much of her time to the Township. She has a wealth of experience relating to land use having served on the Plan Commission for all of that time.
In that role she has participated fully in the multi-year processes to create the current comprehensive land use plan and the recently adopted subdivision regulation. She also served nine years as a chief election official at the polls.
In addition, she represented the Town for more than five years on the Joint Town/City Land Use Committee. Deb owns and operates Midwest Decorative Stone & Landscape Supply which provides her with a valuable business background.
Deb was instrumental in creating the landscaping for the new Town Hall at a considerable savings to the Town. Visit her site at “debpaultownofverona.com”.
Among the current Board candidates and Board members Mike is uniquely qualified to understand and represent the interests of the farming community. Mike and his brother Tom own and operate the family’s Century Farm.
Mike has a multitude of experience with the workings of the Township having served previously on the Board for a period of 10 years and also 10 years on the Fitchrona EMS Commission. He is a member of the Upper Sugar River Watershed organization and, while on the Board, represented the Town at the Dane County Towns Association.
Due to his knowledge and experience with farm equipment Mike has provided valuable expertise in purchasing Public Works equipment. Mike is a down-to-earth, common sense individual. Visit his website at “duerstforverona.com”.
Bob Bovy
Town of Verona