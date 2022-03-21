Debbie Paul and Mike Duerst are the right choices for the Verona Town Board
Spring elections are just around the corner and the Town has a choice in filling the Third and Fourth Supervisor seats. My choice and vote is for Mike Duerst and Deborah A. Paul to fill these positions.
Both Deborah (Debbie) and Mike have broad and comprehensive experience in Town of Verona Governance, add valuable expertise to the Town Board, and both have shown they’ll work tirelessly for the Town and its citizens.
Mike is a long time resident of the Town, and has an extensive knowledge of our town’s history, roads, soils, streams, natural areas, and community. He also brings in-depth knowledge of farming and agriculture, which is the largest land use within our town.
A prominent goal of our Town’s Comprehensive Plan and I believe most of our Town residents is to maintain the rural character of our town. This means we need to ensure farming and agriculture continues to be a major land use in our Town. A good way to accomplish this is to have farming and agricultural perspectives as well as skills represented at every board meeting, and electing Mike to the Town Board will make this a reality.
Debbie is a local business owner who has lived in the Town for the past 17 years and is focused on beautifying our landscape and built environment. She represented the Town on the Joint Town/City Land Use Committee, has served on the Town Plan Commission for multiple years, and has broad-ranging knowledge of our Town’s Comprehensive Land-Use plan and Subdivision Ordinance.
Our Town’s Comprehensive Plan is a guide for future development to specific areas within the Town so the rural character of our Town is maintained and our most productive farmland preserved. Debbie was fully engaged in the development and adoption of this important Town plan and will help assure the goals of the plan are at the forefront at each of the Town Board meetings.
The election of Debbie Paul and Mike Duerst brings skills and expertise that will benefit the Town. They also reside in different areas of the Town providing for a more balanced and equal representation of the residents throughout the Town of Verona.
More can be learned about each of these very capable candidates’ at “debpaultownofverona.com” and “duerstforverona.com”
Manfred R. Enburg
Town of Verona