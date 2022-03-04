I have had the pleasure of working alongside Debbie Paul in the Verona Schools, in local community associations and on the Town of Verona Landscape project. No one works harder than Debbie when she is passionate about an undertaking and she is passionate about this opportunity.
She is a long time resident of the Town of Verona and for the past 17 years has been an active member on the Town Plan commission. In 2010 she worked diligently on the Town Comprehensive Plan.
She is a great listener and non-judgemental. She is an enthusiastic team member and works for solutions versus an agenda.
In 2008 she helped save the Town during the city and town consolidation. She loves country living and anyone who has a conversation with her about local issues knows she is frustrated by the annexation and loss of prime town land.
Don’t get her started on ETJ (extra territorial jurisdiction)! These issues are frustrating many of our neighbors and Deb too.
At present she is a volunteer on the Town Plan Commission. Working hard and following up with concerned members of any of our committees is top priority for her. I believe she will be a great voice for our community and someone that knows how to get things done.
I ask you to Vote April 5 for Debbie Paul for Town of Verona Board supervisor seat 4. She will work hard, listen, and be a voice that represents our outstanding community.
Crissy King
Verona