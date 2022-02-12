My wife, Amy, and I recently built our family’s dream home in the Town of Verona. It took us several years to find what we were looking for, a piece of land with rural character – woods, open space, dark skies, and, essential to the design of our passive solar home, southern exposure.
We found what we were looking for on a town road zoned for rural residential, with neighbors on four or more acres of land. We knew as soon as we stepped foot on the property that we had found the perfect spot.
I am voting for Kirsten Witte for Town Board on April 5 because she believes in preserving rural residential. She and her husband, like us, and like residents who have been here for many decades, chose to put down deep roots here to raise their children appreciating the natural environment.
As the pace of development around us escalates and the pressures of growth change the pace of our country living, Kirsten has become a student of our Town’s Comprehensive Plan and proposed subdivision ordinance. She is attending Town Board, Plan Commission, and neighborhood meetings, focusing on the issues surrounding land splits and condo plats.
I like the way she is respectful of long-time land owners and their wishes, building relationships and trust, but I love the way she is always looking ahead. What will the Town of Verona look like when our children are grown?
Our Town board needs a voice for our community. Kirsten Witte is that thoughtful voice who is interested in public service for the public – and not for personal gain. She has the people skills needed to work with neighboring communities on better boundary agreements to protect our Town, and she is great at working with residents, old and new. She is kind and respectful, and always willing to listen.
Help preserve the Town of Verona and its open spaces for the next generation. Get out to vote April 5 for Kirsten Witte for Town Board! (And if you know you will be out of Town, contact Town Clerk Teresa Withee about getting registered or getting an absentee ballot.
You can email (twithee@town.verona.wi.us) or call (608-807-4466) or visit myvote.wi.gov/en-us/ It’s your chance to choose Witte for the future of our Town.
Patrick Broadbridge
Town of Verona