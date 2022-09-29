Senator Ron Johnson voted against efforts to cap the cost of insulin, without regard to the needs of the roughly 393,000 diabetic patients in Wisconsin. He also voted against expanding benefits for veterans harmed by exposure to toxic burn pits, later changing his vote after receiving so much bad press about his initial vote.
He attacked members of the FBI for having done their jobs at Mar-a-lago. And he continues to describe the January 6 attack on our nation's Capitol as “a peaceful protest,” despite the fact that it resulted in five deaths and in multiple arrests and convictions for its participants.
It seems to me that Ron Johnson cares more about partisan politics than he does about the truth and about the well-being of Wisconsin citizens. And readers may recall that Johnson lied during his very first Senate campaign, claiming to have formed his own company, Pacur, when in fact, it was created by his brother-in-law, Pat Curler.
Mandela Barnes, by contrast, is a man who cares about Wisconsin citizens and who will vote accordingly. I hope you'll join me on Nov. 8 in voting for a change that's long overdue.
Let's replace Ron Johnson with a Senator we can trust.
Denise Beckfield
Verona