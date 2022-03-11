I have only known Phyllis Wiederhoeft for a short time, but already I have learned that she is a person sensitive to the rural characteristics of the Town of Verona.
Jack served with her on the Town's Ad Hoc Committee to help craft a future for the Town of Verona as changes come at us from multiple directions. She has talked about the impact on our natural resources, especially with building on and/or changing the steep slopes in certain areas of the township.
She enjoys all aspects of the town, farmland as well as wooded areas, prairie and more. She describes with excitement the prairie she and her husband Jim have established. She has a deep appreciation of both its beauty and its importance as a diverse habitat.
Phyllis wants to continue serving as a supervisor for the Town of Verona so that careful planning goes into growth and development. This was the focus of our work on the Ad Hoc committee. She wants future generations to walk, hike and bike on the Ice Age Trail and other trails that meander through the township.
As the Town continues to make decisions about land division and development, we need strong leaders setting wise guidelines.
I look forward to deepening the relationship with Phyllis as she works diligently on rural preservation and careful growth. We so much need this as development continues all around us.
So please help me re-elect Phyllis Wiederhoeft as Town of Verona Supervisor Seat 3 on April 5.
Jack and Judy Ferreri
Verona