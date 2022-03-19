I’ve raised three children in the Town of Verona. We love the dark skies and catching fireflies. We have enough space for a horse and a horse barn. But increasingly, it feels like we’re risking our lives just driving home.
I welcome the new residents who moved to the Town of Verona because they want space and a connection to natural surroundings, too. But the Town of Verona is growing way too much, too fast, for all of us.
I urge you to vote for Kirsten Witte for Town Supervisor #4 on April 5. She has new ideas. She’s committed to the future. Her opponent has had 17 years on the Plan Commission, and has done nothing to address the rate of growth we see.
I admire public service, but after 17 years, it’s time for new voices. It’s time to do things differently. It’s time to give the next generation their chance to make a difference in changing times. To envision the Town in 20 years, knowing that they will see the consequences of their decisions.
Did you know that the chair of the Town Plan Commission received a national award for transforming our rural town into a “bedroom community?” I’m sure old and new residents did not invest in their homes here to recreate the places they moved away from.
Kirsten Witte knows that there is a better way to preserve the best of our Town for future generations while staying financially viable. That’s why I’m voting for Witte for Supervisor #4 on April 5.
Nancy Rung
Town of Verona