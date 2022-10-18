Please join me in voting Yes! for the upcoming Verona Area School District referendum. As a retired VASD teacher whose two children went all the way through Verona schools, I want to ensure that our current students continue to get the quality education they deserve.
If you examine the graphic on the right side of the VASD referendum page, verona.k12.wi.us/referendum2022, this referendum does not increase, nor decrease your property taxes, it simply allows the school district to re-allocate the money it has; spending more on students, services, and programs, and less on prepayment of debt.
If you have read the Verona Press and Fitchburg Star articles on this, you should also have seen that the mill rate for taxing has been decreasing and will continue to do so, meaning your taxes should go up only if your property value goes up, not because the tax rate is higher.
A yes vote for this referendum will allow for attracting quality teachers which in turn will lower class sizes, giving all students a better education. It will also allow for a cost-of-living increase in salary, which helps keep our staff in Verona. It is important for our community to offer competitive compensation to retain and attract high-quality and diverse educators. This is even more important as our student enrollment continues to increase.
We are receiving a $0/per pupil increase from the state legislature, we need this referendum to simply offset the negative ramifications of the state public education funding budget. Because it will not affect your tax rate in any way, it makes sense to vote YES to help our district do its best for our students.
Ann Moffat
Verona