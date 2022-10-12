Dear Verona Area Community,
I have been a proud member of our community since 1998. As an educator within VASD and a parent of VAHS graduates, I have personally witnessed the strengths of our Verona Area School District.
Please join me in supporting the upcoming Verona Area School District referendum, allowing current and future students to receive the resources and education all students deserve. Please vote Yes for the VASD referendum on Nov. 8. Our children are counting on you!
It is important to note, this referendum is mill rate neutral which means voting Yes will not increase your property tax burden. Voting Yes gives permission to spend the same amount of tax dollars. However, the spending would focus more on student, service and programs, and less on prepayment of debt.
In addition, it is a misconception that voting No on the referendum may lower the property tax rate. This is not correct. The mill rate, or the rate at which your property taxes support our schools, will remain the same.
If the referendum passes, dollars will be spent on programs that directly support students. If the referendum fails, the district will simply continue to pre-pay debt. Either way, your mill rate remains the same for the foreseeable future.
Thank you for taking time to read this and for voting Yes on Nov. 8!
Ann Princl
Verona