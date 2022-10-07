As support for public education and learning in general continues to decline with decision makers, it is more important than ever that those of us who have spent our lives in schools share the good news on how we can all help Verona kids...now!
I taught in Wisconsin public schools (Manitowoc and Oregon) for 38 years. I have been a Verona resident for 45 years. During that time I have witnessed the funding issues, support for teachers and students, autonomy for leaders, and legislative support for schools and kids change drastically.
As citizens in the communities that support public education, we must continue to look for ways to take kids ahead and not leave them behind.
Lower class sizes and student/teacher ratios support learning. The Nov. 8 referendum will allow the district to keep up with students needs in the classroom by allowing for adequate hiring of educators.
This referendum allows for the moving of dollars to best accomplish this goal without raising property taxes. This referendum just gives the district permission to move these funds from other areas like buildings and operations to directly impact kids in their classrooms. It will not affect the mill rate.
Teachers all over the state are leaving the profession or not entering teaching because of the inability for districts to offer cost-of-living increases and the inability of communities to give support to them and their students. Let's not be one of those districts.
Education is fundamental for a free and democratic society. Let's do our part to keep Verona competitive for the sake of the kids.
Join me and vote Yes on Nov. 8!
Leyla Sanyer
Verona