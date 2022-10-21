As a retired elementary teacher from the Verona Area School District, I encourage you to vote Yes for the referendum.
During my 37 years in the Verona Area district, I was proud of the quality of our staff and the education provided to our students. As costs rise it becomes more challenging to provide the important programs our students need and deserve.
Passing the referendum keeps our Mill Rate Neutral. Passing the referendum allows our district to provide a competitive salary to continue to hire talented teachers and staff. Passing the referendum allows our students to learn in smaller classes.
Passing the referendum allows us to maintain our outstanding buildings. Passing the referendum allows us to further invest in the future of our young people. Please join me in voting Yes on Nov. 8.
Pat Wehrley
Verona