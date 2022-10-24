Please support our children’s future by Voting Yes on the Nov. 8 VASD referendum.
I moved to Verona seven years ago, shortly after the birth of my second child. My wife grew up in Verona and wanted to move home to be closer to family and provide our kids the same educational opportunities she had K-12.
VASD undoubtedly provided her with the education and tools that became foundational to her success and fulfillment as an adult. Our intention is to provide the same educational opportunities to our children and voting Yes will allow us and our community to do that.
Government funding to support public education continues to decline across the country. Wisconsin has gone from being in the top 11 states for student funding in 2002 to #25 and dropping.
With the aftermath of the global pandemic which wreaked havoc on the education system we are facing a shortage of qualified teachers across the country. Classroom sizes have swelled, and school districts have resorted to virtual learning, reducing the standards for teaching qualifications, or greatly increasing the student to teacher ratio.
Among the most important common denominators that set apart the most successful school districts in our country versus those that are struggling are the quality of its educators, and the student to teacher ratio. The best districts are at a ratio of about 20 students or less per teacher and can afford to pay and retain the best talent.
This referendum provides us with an opportunity to maintain or even improve our standing as one of the best school districts in Wisconsin and serve as an example to the rest of the country. This will only happen if we support our educators by ensuring we have the funding to continue to pay them competitively and maintain the resources we have today while attracting and hiring the best talent for the future.
The cherry on top is that voting Yes to this referendum will not increase your property taxes. It’s mill rate neutral. We’re giving the district permission to move dollars planned for prepayment of capital debt into directly supporting teachers and students.
Voting Yes will help our district maintain a world class level of education and classroom size and will attract and retain quality educators. Most importantly, it will prevent our children from falling behind. Join me in supporting our children, our teachers, and our community by voting Yes Nov. 8.