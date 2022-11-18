The Verona Planning Commission and the Common Council seem determined to fill every available farm and open property with new housing units. The current residents of the City need to ask themselves: Who benefits?
New developments don't benefit the citizens of Verona but just act as a magnet to attract new people to the city; but at what cost? Increased traffic congestion, decreased wildlife habitats, stretched water resources, increased flooding potential and increased property taxes when new schools have to be built to serve hundreds of new students!
This obsession with new developments is detrimental to the current residents of the City of Verona and the surrounding areas. It is time to rethink the whole city planning process.
John Senseman
Verona