We will cast two enthusiastic votes for Anna Halverson for the 80th Assembly District. Anna shares our passion for a fair and just Wisconsin.
As of this writing, 23,768-gun deaths have torn communities and families apart in 2022. There have been 338 mass shootings this year alone. Anna recognizes the senseless carnage and has been an outspoken advocate of sensible gun legislation to stem the cycle of violence. Anna is a mom who demands action on the issue. She will offer more than thoughts and prayers; she will provide action.
Anna believes in personal liberties and a revitalized democracy, both of which have been threatened of late. She will be a fierce advocate for women’s health and reproductive rights. She knows that Wisconsin is a better place when all citizens are treated with respect and equality regardless of race, creed, or gender identity.
Anna will work on the behalf of all Wisconsin residents, she knows when everyone does better, everyone does better.
The partisan primary election is Aug. 9. We hope that you will support Anna Halverson, a candidate who will carry on the legacy of another progressive champion, Sondy Pope.
Tim and Karen White
Mount Horeb