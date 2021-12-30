Students hold up tissue paper flowers they made during a virtual field trip where Verona Area School District students in A.J. Simonini's Latin American Studies class taught Country View Elementary School second, third and fifth graders about culture, dance, music and traditional holidays.
Verona Area High School students in A.J. Simonini’s Latin America Area Studies class teamed up with Lisette Venegas, a Country View Elementary School curriculum and learning specialist, and some second, third and fifth grade students for a day of knowledge & celebration of various aspects of the culture of Latin America on Monday, Dec. 20.
The high school students had to research the history of a cultural topic to gain historical knowledge/appreciation, and then create a lesson plan to present to the elementary school students. Students learned about topics such as Día de los Muertos, dances and music from Latin America and alebrijes, just to name a few.
Photos: Verona Area High School students teach elementary peers about Latin American culture, Día de los Muertos
