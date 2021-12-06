Junior forward Jack Marske came back from a leg injury after missing the season opener for the Verona boys hockey team. Marske scored two goals to power the Wildcats to a 6-0 win over Beloit Memorial. Markse’s play has helped Verona to a 3-1 start and earned him Player of the Week honors.
Stats: Three points, two goals and an assist during a three-game span
Highlight game: Two goals in Verona’s 6-0 win over Beloit Memorial on Dec. 2
Coach’s quote: “He’s working his way back in and starting to get some confidence,” Verona coach Joel Marshall said. “He needed that to hopefully get the ball rolling.”