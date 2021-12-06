Jack Marske

Verona junior forward Jack Marske (23) takes a shot on goal against Beloit Memorial on Thursday, Dec. 2, at the Verona Ice Arena. Marske scored two goals in the Wildcats' 6-0 win.

 Photo by Mark Nesbitt

Junior forward Jack Marske came back from a leg injury after missing the season opener for the Verona boys hockey team. Marske scored two goals to power the Wildcats to a 6-0 win over Beloit Memorial. Markse’s play has helped Verona to a 3-1 start and earned him Player of the Week honors.

Stats: Three points, two goals and an assist during a three-game span

Highlight game: Two goals in Verona’s 6-0 win over Beloit Memorial on Dec. 2

Coach’s quote: “He’s working his way back in and starting to get some confidence,” Verona coach Joel Marshall said. “He needed that to hopefully get the ball rolling.”

