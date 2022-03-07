The Verona Area/Madison Edgewood gymnastics team finished second at the WIAA Division 1 state meet over the weekend. Coming off a fifth-place state finish from last season, VA/ME set its program-best finish at the state meet on Saturday. For its team success, the VA/ME gymnasts share Athlete of the Week honors.
Stats
Total score: 144.399
Balance beam: 35.633
Uneven bars: 36.35
Vault: 36.05
Floor exercise: 36.366
Highlight event: VA/ME’s best team score came on the floor exercise with a score of 36.366. Annika Rufenacht led the Wildcats/Crusaders with a 9.4, followed by Ella Crowley (9.233), Lily Merrick (8.883) and Katie Ryan (8.85).