Verona/Edgewood sophomore Annika Rufenacht is congratulated by teammates after she scored a 9.633 on the vault at the WIAA State Gymnastics Championships on Saturday in Wisconsin Rapids. Team members from left are Alyssa Fischer, Katie Ryan, Lily Merrick, Ella Crowley and Anna Messner. Rufenacht won the vault, placed second on the uneven bars and floor exercise and took third on the balance beam to finish as the Division 1 all-around state champion with a score of 38.116.