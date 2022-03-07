Annika Rufenacht

Verona's Annika Rufenacht is congratulated by teammates after she scored a 9.633 on the vault at the WIAA State Gymnastics Championships on Saturday, March 5, in Wisconsin Rapids. Team members from left are Alyssa Fischer, Katie Ryan, Lily Merrick, Ella Crowley and Anna Messner. Verona/Edgewood sophomore Annika Rufenacht is congratulated by teammates after she scored a 9.633 on the vault at the WIAA State Gymnastics Championships on Saturday in Wisconsin Rapids. Team members from left are Alyssa Fischer, Katie Ryan, Lily Merrick, Ella Crowley and Anna Messner. Rufenacht won the vault, placed second on the uneven bars and floor exercise and took third on the balance beam to finish as the Division 1 all-around state champion with a score of 38.116.

 Photo by Kevin Wilson

The Verona Area/Madison Edgewood gymnastics team finished second at the WIAA Division 1 state meet over the weekend. Coming off a fifth-place state finish from last season, VA/ME set its program-best finish at the state meet on Saturday. For its team success, the VA/ME gymnasts share Athlete of the Week honors.

Stats

Total score: 144.399

Balance beam: 35.633

Uneven bars: 36.35

Vault: 36.05

Floor exercise: 36.366

Highlight event: VA/ME’s best team score came on the floor exercise with a score of 36.366. Annika Rufenacht led the Wildcats/Crusaders with a 9.4, followed by Ella Crowley (9.233), Lily Merrick (8.883) and Katie Ryan (8.85).

