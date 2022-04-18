Riley Peterson helped the Verona baseball team to a split against rival Sun Prairie last week. The junior pitcher came on in relief twice against the Cardinals, giving up just one run. For his play, Peterson has earned Athlete of the Week honors:
Stats
Games: 2
Innings: 4 ⅓
Hits: 1
Runs: 1
Strikeouts: 7
Highlight game: Peterson came on in relief to combine for a one-hitter with starter Nick West during Verona’s 6-2 win over Sun Prairie on Tuesday, April 12. Peterson pitched two innings. He gave up just one hit, one earned run and struck out five.