Zack Zimmerman

Verona junior Zack Zimmerman tees off on No. 10 during the Stoughton Invitational on Monday, April 11, at the Stoughton Country Club.

 Photo by Mark Nesbitt

Zack Zimmerman finished first at sectionals to punch his ticket to the Division 1 state tournament last week. On Monday, Zimmerman competed in the first round of the state tournament. For his success, Zimmerman has earned Athlete of the Week honors. 

Stats

Sectional score: 73 (+1)

State score (first round): 81 (+9)

Highlight meet: Zimmerman fired a 1-over-par 73 at sectionals last Wednesday. Zimmerman tied with Madison Memorial junior Charlie Erlandson for first place at the 48-player sectional. Zimmerman shot a 37 on the course’s front nine and a 36 on the back nine.

