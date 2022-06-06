Zack Zimmerman finished first at sectionals to punch his ticket to the Division 1 state tournament last week. On Monday, Zimmerman competed in the first round of the state tournament. For his success, Zimmerman has earned Athlete of the Week honors.
Stats
Sectional score: 73 (+1)
State score (first round): 81 (+9)
Highlight meet: Zimmerman fired a 1-over-par 73 at sectionals last Wednesday. Zimmerman tied with Madison Memorial junior Charlie Erlandson for first place at the 48-player sectional. Zimmerman shot a 37 on the course’s front nine and a 36 on the back nine.