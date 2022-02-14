Max McCartney helped the Verona/Mount Horeb boys swimming team qualify a total of nine swimmers to the WIAA Division 1 state meet during a Division 1 sectional last week. The senior set a school record in the 200-yard freestyle and earned runner-up honors with a time of 1 minute, 43.69 seconds. For his success in the pool, McCartney has earned Athlete of the Week honors.
Stats
State-qualifying events: 4
School records: 1
200 free: 1:43.69 (SR)
Highlight event: McCartney qualified for state in the 200 free and 100 free and helped the 200 free relay and 400 free relay teams earn state berths. In the 200 free, McCartney placed second only to Middleton junior Nick Chirafisi’s 1:40. McCartney will have a chance to improve his time in the event at the state meet on Saturday, Feb. 19.