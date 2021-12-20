Nathan Rozeboom helped the Verona/Mount Horeb boys swimming team break three school records last week. The senior broke the meet, pool and school records in winning the 100-yard breaststroke at the Beloit Memorial Invitational. Rozeboom also helped the Wildcats to a pair of nonconference wins. Rozeboom’s success has earned him Athlete of the Week honors.
Stats
Meets: 3
Meet records: 2
1st-place finishes: 11
200 breaststroke: 2:14.89 (school record)
Highlight meet: Rozeboom won the 200-yard breaststroke and broke the meet, school and pool records in the event with a time of 2 minutes, 14.89 seconds at the Beloit Memorial Invitational Dec. 18. He finished first in the 100 breaststroke in a meet-record time of 1:01.02 as well.
Also at the invitational, senior Oscar Best broke his own meet record in the 100 butterfly and set the school record in the 200 fly. Fellow senior Avery Blas broke the school record in the 400 individual medley.