Ryder Broadbridge

Verona's Ryder Broadbridge plays in a No. 1 singles match against Oregon. 

 Photo by Mark Nesbitt

Ryder Broadbridge helped the Verona boys tennis team to a 6-0 stretch last week. Broadbridge won all six of his singles matches at the No. 1 flight. He helped the Wildcats sweep five or their six opponents. For his play, Broadbridge has earned Athlete of the Week honors.

Stats

Matches: 6

Record: 6-0

Sweeps: 4

Games dropped: 4

Highlight matches: Broadbridge earned four 6-0, 6-0 sweeps last week. Those wins came against Monroe, McFarland, Oregon and Beloit Memorial. He also helped the Wildcats defeat Madison East and Franklin during last week’s stretch.

