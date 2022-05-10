Ryder Broadbridge helped the Verona boys tennis team to a 6-0 stretch last week. Broadbridge won all six of his singles matches at the No. 1 flight. He helped the Wildcats sweep five or their six opponents. For his play, Broadbridge has earned Athlete of the Week honors.
Stats
Matches: 6
Record: 6-0
Sweeps: 4
Games dropped: 4
Highlight matches: Broadbridge earned four 6-0, 6-0 sweeps last week. Those wins came against Monroe, McFarland, Oregon and Beloit Memorial. He also helped the Wildcats defeat Madison East and Franklin during last week’s stretch.