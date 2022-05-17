Aidan Manning won two conference championships and added a runner-up finish for the Verona boys track and field team at the Big Eight Conference meet last week. Manning won conference titles in the 800-meter run and in the 1,600 relay. For his success, Manning has earned Athlete of the Week honors.
Stats
800: 1:58.29 (1st)
1,600 relay: 3:28.05 (1st)
1,600: 4:23.67 (2nd)
Highlight event: Manning just edged Madison Memorial senior Jake Zarov to the finish line, beating him by 0.10 of a second in the 800. Manning’s performance helped the Wildcats to a runner-up finish at the Big Eight meet.