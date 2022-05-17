Aidan Manning

Verona senior Aidan Manning won a Big Eight Conference championship in the 800-meter run with a time of 1 minute, 58.29 seconds and took second in the 1,600 in the conference meet on Friday, May 13, and Saturday, May 14, at Monterey Stadium in Janesville.

 Photo by Mark Nesbitt

Aidan Manning won two conference championships and added a runner-up finish for the Verona boys track and field team at the Big Eight Conference meet last week. Manning won conference titles in the 800-meter run and in the 1,600 relay. For his success, Manning has earned Athlete of the Week honors.

Stats

800: 1:58.29 (1st)

1,600 relay: 3:28.05 (1st)

1,600: 4:23.67 (2nd)

Highlight event: Manning just edged Madison Memorial senior Jake Zarov to the finish line, beating him by 0.10 of a second in the 800. Manning’s performance helped the Wildcats to a runner-up finish at the Big Eight meet.

Tags

Recommended for you