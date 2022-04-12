Aidan Manning captured a state title in the 1,600-meter run at the Wisconsin Track and Field Indoor state meet on Saturday, April 9, at Kachel Fieldhouse at UW-Whitewater. For his accomplishment, Manning has earned Athlete of the Week honors.
Stats
1,600: 4 minutes, 22.278 seconds
Finish: 1st
Highlight event: Manning finished 0.02 of a second ahead of Port Washington senior Mason Raasch for first place in the 1,600. Manning helped the Wildcats to a third-place finish at the indoor state meet with 30.5 points. Kimberly finished first with 51 points.