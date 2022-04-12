Aidan Manning

Verona senior Aidan Manning finished 26th at the WIAA Division 1 state meet with a time of 16 minutes, 37 seconds on Saturday, Oct. 30, at the Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids.

 Photo by Mark Nesbitt

Aidan Manning captured a state title in the 1,600-meter run at the Wisconsin Track and Field Indoor state meet on Saturday, April 9, at Kachel Fieldhouse at UW-Whitewater. For his accomplishment, Manning has earned Athlete of the Week honors.

Stats

1,600: 4 minutes, 22.278 seconds

Finish: 1st

Highlight event: Manning finished 0.02 of a second ahead of Port Washington senior Mason Raasch for first place in the 1,600. Manning helped the Wildcats to a third-place finish at the indoor state meet with 30.5 points. Kimberly finished first with 51 points.

