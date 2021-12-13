Anna Nielsen helped the Verona girls basketball team to a 2-0 run last week. The senior guard scored 17 points during the Wildcats’ 61-34 victory over Middleton. Nielsen finished with 15 points during Verona’s dominant 106-11 victory over Janesville Parker. Nielsen’s play has earned her Athlete of the Week honors.
Stats
Games: 2
Points: 32
PPG: 16
Wins: 2
Highlight game: Nielsen scored a season-best 17 points during Verona’s 61-34 Big Eight win over Middleton on Dec. 11, while holding Middleton standout McKenna Monogue to 0 points.
Coach’s quote: “Anna Nielsen had the best game I have ever seen her play,” Verona head coach Angie Murphy said. “Defensively and offensively, she really had a phenomenal game.”