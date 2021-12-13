Anna Nielsen

Verona senior Anna Nielsen shoots a 3-pointer against Middleton. Nielsen scored a team-high 17 points to lead the Wildcats to a 61-34 win over the Cardinals on Saturday, Dec. 11, in Verona.

Anna Nielsen helped the Verona girls basketball team to a 2-0 run last week. The senior guard scored 17 points during the Wildcats’ 61-34 victory over Middleton. Nielsen finished with 15 points during Verona’s dominant 106-11 victory over Janesville Parker. Nielsen’s play has earned her Athlete of the Week honors.

Games: 2

Points: 32

PPG: 16

Wins: 2

Highlight game: Nielsen scored a season-best 17 points during Verona’s 61-34 Big Eight win over Middleton on Dec. 11, while holding Middleton standout McKenna Monogue to 0 points.

Coach’s quote: “Anna Nielsen had the best game I have ever seen her play,” Verona head coach Angie Murphy said. “Defensively and offensively, she really had a phenomenal game.”

