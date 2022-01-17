Paige Lambe scored 20 points to lead the Verona girls basketball team to a 1-0 record last week. Lambe’s 20 points powered the Wildcats to a 39-27 win over Madison Memorial. For her play, Lambe has earned Athlete of the Week honors.
Stats
Games: 1
Points: 20
% of team’s points: 51
Highlight game: Lambe scored a game-high 20 points to lead Verona to a win over Madison Memorial in the Martin Luther King Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 15. Lambe’s 20 points was more than half of the Wildcats’ total points as Verona collected 39 in the victory.