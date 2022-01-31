Emma Stebbeds

Verona's Emma Stebbeds attacks the net during the Metro Lynx's 3-0 win over the Cap City Cougars on Tuesday, Dec. 14, at the Sun Prairie Ice Arena.

 Photo by Jack Miller

Emma Stebbeds helped the Madison Metro Lynx girls hockey team to a 2-1 record last week, including a win over the No. 2-ranked Fox Cities Stars. The sophomore forward had the game-winning goal against the Stars in overtime and had a hat trick against the Rock County Fury. Stebbeds also had the Lynx’s only goal during their 2-1 loss to top-ranked Bay Area. For her play, Stebbeds has earned Athlete of the Week honors.

Stats

Games: 3

Goals: 5

Hat tricks: 1

Highlight game: Stebbeds scored the game-winning goal in overtime to help the No. 6 Lynx top the No. 2 Fox Cities Stars on Saturday, Jan. 29. The goal came 7 minutes, 5 seconds into the second overtime period and was assisted by fellow Verona forward Rachel Mirwald.

