Emma Stebbeds helped the Madison Metro Lynx girls hockey team to a 2-1 record last week, including a win over the No. 2-ranked Fox Cities Stars. The sophomore forward had the game-winning goal against the Stars in overtime and had a hat trick against the Rock County Fury. Stebbeds also had the Lynx’s only goal during their 2-1 loss to top-ranked Bay Area. For her play, Stebbeds has earned Athlete of the Week honors.
Stats
Games: 3
Goals: 5
Hat tricks: 1
Highlight game: Stebbeds scored the game-winning goal in overtime to help the No. 6 Lynx top the No. 2 Fox Cities Stars on Saturday, Jan. 29. The goal came 7 minutes, 5 seconds into the second overtime period and was assisted by fellow Verona forward Rachel Mirwald.