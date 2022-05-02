Junior Lilliah Blum helped the Verona girls soccer team to a 2-1 week thanks to some big performances. Blum scored eight goals in a span of three games, including a hat trick and a four-goal performance. For her play this week, Blum has earned Athlete of the Week honors.
Stats
Games: 3
Goals: 8
Assists: 2
Highlight games: Blum scored four goals to lead Verona to a 6-0 win against Janesville Craig on April 28. Blum recorded a hat trick in the second half after scoring once in the first. Blum had a hat trick and had three of the team’s four goals in a 4-0 win over Sun Prairie on April 26.