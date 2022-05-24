Joy Bailey helped the Verona girls track and field team to a fourth-place finish at a Division 1 regional on Monday. Bailey captured one of two individual regional titles for Verona and also was part of a first-place relay team. For her performance, Bailey has earned Athlete of the Week honors.
Stats
Regional titles: 2
100 dash: 12.81
400 relay: 50.64
Highlight events: Bailey finished first in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.81 seconds, just edging out teammate Lilly Wepking. Bailey also was part of the 400 relay team that took first with a time of 50.64. Bailey helped the Wildcats to fourth place with 99 points at the eight-team regional.