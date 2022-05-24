Joy Bailey

Verona's Joy Bailey races in the 100 dash during the Paul Frank Invitational on Friday, April 29, at Sun Prairie High School.

 Photo by Jack Miller

Joy Bailey helped the Verona girls track and field team to a fourth-place finish at a Division 1 regional on Monday. Bailey captured one of two individual regional titles for Verona and also was part of a first-place relay team. For her performance, Bailey has earned Athlete of the Week honors.

Stats

Regional titles: 2

100 dash: 12.81

400 relay: 50.64

Highlight events: Bailey finished first in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.81 seconds, just edging out teammate Lilly Wepking. Bailey also was part of the 400 relay team that took first with a time of 50.64. Bailey helped the Wildcats to fourth place with 99 points at the eight-team regional.

