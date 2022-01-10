Annika Rufenacht was a standout for the Verona/Edgewood gymnastics team during its season-opening meet last week at the Mount Horeb Viking Invitational. In her high school debut, the sophomore won the floor exercise and vaulting competition and was the all-around champion with a score of 37.050. For her performance, Rufenacht has earned Athlete of the Week honors.
Stats
Floor: 9.6
Vault: 9.55
All-around: 37.050
Highlight event: Rufenacht’s all-around competition score of 37.050 was good for first overall at the Mount Horeb Viking Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 8. Along with winning vault and floor, Rufenacht also was second on uneven bars (9.150) and fourth on the balance beam (8.750). Her performance helped Verona/Edgewood to the White Division (larger schools) title with 140.850 points.