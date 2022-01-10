Annika Rufenacht

Verona sophomore Annika Rufenacht does a back tuck on the balance beam, during the 35th annual Mount Horeb Invitational. Rufenacht won the all-around competition, the floor exercise and the vault.

 Photo by Mark Nesbitt

Annika Rufenacht was a standout for the Verona/Edgewood gymnastics team during its season-opening meet last week at the Mount Horeb Viking Invitational. In her high school debut, the sophomore won the floor exercise and vaulting competition and was the all-around champion with a score of 37.050. For her performance, Rufenacht has earned Athlete of the Week honors.

Stats

Floor: 9.6

Vault: 9.55

All-around: 37.050

Highlight event: Rufenacht’s all-around competition score of 37.050 was good for first overall at the Mount Horeb Viking Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 8. Along with winning vault and floor, Rufenacht also was second on uneven bars (9.150) and fourth on the balance beam (8.750). Her performance helped Verona/Edgewood to the White Division (larger schools) title with 140.850 points.

