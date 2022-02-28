Verona gymnast Annika Rufenacht won three individual sectional titles and helped the Verona Area/Madison Edgewood gymnastics team to its first-ever team sectional title over the weekend. The Verona sophomore captured sectional titles in the all-around, vault and balance beam. For her success, Rufenacht has earned Athlete of the Week honors.
Stats
All-around: 37.75 (1st)
Vault: 9.65 (1st)
Balance beam: 9.45 (1st)
Uneven bars: 9.325 (3rd)
Floor exercise: 9.325 (4th)
Highlight event: Rufenacht shined in the all-around as she claimed podium finishes in all four events. Rufenacht edged out Madison United standout Samaria Ownby in the all-around, who scored a 37.575.