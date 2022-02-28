Annika Rufenacht

VA/ME's Annika Rufenacht competes on bars during a WIAA Division 1 sectional on Saturday, Feb. 26, at Sun Prairie High School.

 Photo by Jack Miller

Verona gymnast Annika Rufenacht won three individual sectional titles and helped the Verona Area/Madison Edgewood gymnastics team to its first-ever team sectional title over the weekend. The Verona sophomore captured sectional titles in the all-around, vault and balance beam. For her success, Rufenacht has earned Athlete of the Week honors.

Stats

All-around: 37.75 (1st)

Vault: 9.65 (1st)

Balance beam: 9.45 (1st)

Uneven bars: 9.325 (3rd)

Floor exercise: 9.325 (4th)

Highlight event: Rufenacht shined in the all-around as she claimed podium finishes in all four events. Rufenacht edged out Madison United standout Samaria Ownby in the all-around, who scored a 37.575.

Tags

Recommended for you