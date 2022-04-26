Hilary Blomberg helped the Verona softball team to a 2-0 record last week. The junior shined both at the plate and in the circle as Blomberg batted .500 and pitched six scoreless innings. For her play, Blomberg has earned Athlete of the Week honors.
Stats
Average: .500
RBIs: 2
Runs: 2
HRs: 1
Innings: 6
SO: 7
BB: 0
Highlight games: Blomberg homered in a 3-for-3 performance against Madison East on April 19. She added two runs and a pair of RBIs in the 6-0 win. Blomberg’s standout pitching performance came in a 4-1 win over Beloit Memorial on April 21. She pitched four innings, allowing three hits and no runs. Blomberg also struck out seven while allowing no walks.