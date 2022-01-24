Bryson Kundinger helped the Verona wrestling team clinch a 39-36 dual meet victory over Middleton to send the Wildcats into the first-place match of the Big Eight Showcase Tournament. The sophomore defeated Middleton’s Corben Falk 7-3 at 138 to seal the dual meet win over the Cardinals. For his performance, Kundinger has earned Athlete of the Week honors.
Stats
Matches: 1-0
Weight: 138
Score: 7-3
Highlight match: Kundinger won the final match of the night to help Verona edge out Middleton 39-36 in a Big Eight Conference dual on Saturday, Jan. 22, to send the Wildcats into the first-place match of the Big Eight Showcase Tournament. Kundinger led 5-3 in the third period and locked in a cradle and earned a two-point near fall against Falk. With the win, Kundinger avenged a loss to Falk from the Watertown Invitational earlier this season.