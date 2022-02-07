Cael Wozniak wrestled his way to a conference championship at the Big Eight Conference tournament last week. The senior won the 182-pound final to help the Verona wrestling team to a fifth-place finish at the conference meet. For his success, Wozniak has earned Athlete of the Week honors.
Stats
Matches: 3
Record: 3-0
Pins: 2
Team points: 29
Highlight match: Wozniak earned a pin and major decision win to advance to the 182 final where he beat Janesville Parker’s Treveon Sanda at the Big Eight Conference tournament on Saturday, Feb. 5. Wozniak defeated Sanda with a second-period pin 3 minutes, 34 seconds into the match.