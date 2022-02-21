Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Occasional light freezing rain and sleet overnight, continuing into Tuesday, mixing with or changing over to snow. Total snow and sleet accumulations up to one inch and ice accumulations up to one quarter of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions may develop overnight and continue on Tuesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of light freezing rain are affecting much of south central into east central Wisconsin early this evening. Deteriorating travel conditions on icy untreated roads will continue overnight. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&