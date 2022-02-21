Jay Hanson

Verona senior Jay Hanson looks to turn Madison West's Burke Gustafson in a semifinal match in a WIAA Division 1 Stoughton regional on Saturday, Feb. 12, in Stoughton. Hanson pinned Gustafson in 1 minute,. 12 seconds and went on to finish second place.

 Photo by Mark Nesbitt

Jay Hanson qualified for the WIAA Division 1 state individual wrestling tournament over the weekend. The senior finished second at the Fort Atkinson sectional to earn a berth at the state tourney. For his success on Saturday and over the season, Hanson has earned Athlete of the Week honors.

Stats

Record: 2-1

Pins: 2

Season record: 43-4

Highlight match: In the semifinals of the 285 bracket, Hanson pinned Mukwonago’s Wolf Schnabl in 59 seconds. Hanson lost in the championship match, but Hanson earned a no contest over Schnabl in the second-place match with his earlier win.

Tags

Recommended for you