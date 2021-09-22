Verona’s John Beale made his way to the top of the Dream 150 Fall Shootout Super Late Model 50-lap feature race on Saturday, Sept. 18, at the Marshfield Speedway.
Beale overtook Justin Mondeik on the 38th lap to win the late model championship. Beale is the owner of the Gildan Racing Team in Verona, and he won all three feature races with the guidance of crew chief Dalton Zehr.
The Gildan Racing Team brought home five trophies. Beale and the Gildan Racing Team achieved the fewest points in the 50-lap features and were crowned the overall Fall Shootout champion. Gildan Racing also received the Best Appearing Car and Crew award voted on by fans.
In the first 50-lap feature, Super Late Model track champion Darren Jackson led the first 10 laps. Beale took over the lead on the 11th lap and he led the rest of the way to the checkered flag.
Colorado’s Jonathan Knee took an early lead in the second 50-lap feature in the late model race. Once the drivers reached the midway point, Beale manuververed to the front of the pack.