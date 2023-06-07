Weather Alert

...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ACROSS SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN TODAY... A combination of breezy northeast winds, very low humidity, and dry grasses will result in elevated fire weather conditions across south central Wisconsin today. The fire risk will be highest in those locations that did not see any rainfall on Tuesday. Fires that start in these weather conditions can spread rapidly and quickly escape control. Any open burning should be done with extreme caution, or postponed to a different day.