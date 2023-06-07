The hits with runners in scoring position that came late in a comeback win to put the Verona baseball team on the doorstep of qualifying for its first state tournament since 2011 didn’t come in a rubber match against Middleton.
Middleton senior Noah Schmitt and Hayden Hellenbrand combined tossed a three-hitter to hand Verona a heartbreaking 3-1 loss in a WIAA Division 1 sectional championship on Tuesday, June 6, at Copeland Park in La Crosse.
It was just a couple hours before where it seemed like the Wildcats would be a team of destiny after rallying from a three-run deficit to come back to beat Monona Grove 6-4 in a Division 1 sectional semifinal.
“This year we definitely had high expectations for ourselves,” said Verona senior Atticus Marse, who went 1-for-4 against Middleton and 2-for-3 against Monona Grove. “We knew we could do a lot of big things coming into the year. It hurts to fall short in the end. The thing I will remember is we had a great group of guys who were always putting in work trying to get better. Just falling short, I hope they can remember this next season and come back and get the job done.”
Verona finished the season 19-11 and in a fourth place tie with Madison West in the Big Eight Conference. It marked the second straight year and the ninth time in 11 years that Verona has made a run to the sectional.
Verona senior Riley Peterson – a University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee commit – said Verona has been through some ups and downs this year.
“I think we went farther than people expected us to,” he said. “That is what we have to be proud of. Every year we keep getting a little closer. All of the guys saw them (Middleton) get their medals and plaque. I feel like they will definitely remember it next year and it will help them out and motivate them more.”
One of those challenging times came on Tuesday. Peterson had a blister rip open on his middle finger that forced him out after pitching just two innings in the sectional semifinal game against Monona Grove. He came back and tossed 2 ⅓ shutout innings in relief against Middleton.
“I could definitely feel it and was hurting,” Peterson said. “I was just trying to tough it out and get a couple of innings to help us.”
Middleton 3, Verona 1
It was tough sledding for Verona against Schmitt in the sectional championship.
Schmitt struck out four, but got the benefit of Middleton senior third baseman Dylan Klock making a leaping catch and throwing to second base for an inning-ending double play in the third.
“Those are two huge plays and if they get by them they lead to runs,” D’Orazio said. “That happens. They hit some balls that were not as hard, but found their way through. That’s just baseball and life. I would have liked to see us continue to make loud outs. He is a good pitcher and had our number. We just couldn’t square him up as much.”
Verona sophomore pitcher Nolan Witkowski, turned in a strong pitching performance, limiting the Cardinals to three runs on five hits in 4 ⅓ innings pitched, while striking out five and walking two.
“It was really just a gutty performance after throwing 30-some pitches the first game and then taking an hour or two off and coming back,” Verona coach Brad D’Orazio said of Witkowski. “For him to just go in there and battle, he did fantastic.”
Middleton jumped out to an early lead in the second inning. Middleton senior Aiden Cleary singled to left off Witkowski. Senior Jason Morgan’s sacrifice bunt moved Cleary into scoring position. Middleton senior Jacob Guerrero then delivered an RBI single to to center to give the Cardinals a 1-0 lead.
The Wildcats rallied to tie it with a run in the fourth. Armstrong led off with a single. Junior Tre Grignon then beat out an infield single to score Armstrong to tie the game at 1.
Verona went 1-for-3 hitting with runners in scoring position and stranded six on base.
“You can’t be disappointed with the at-bats we put on it (the pitch),” said Verona senior Mason Armstrong, a Butler football commit. “We hit the ball hard. That is just baseball. You can’t really control where the ball goes. The ball just didn’t fall our way.”
Verona junior Nate Novinska said Schmitt was a slower thrower than the pitchers the Wildcats faced in the first game against Monona Grove.
“I feel like the slower guy kind of messed up our approach a little bit,” Novinska said. “We were all getting under things a little bit. We still hit a lot of balls hard, they just didn’t get through.”
The Cardinals scored two runs in the fifth. Witkowski walked Middleton freshman Jackson Guerrero leading off the fifth. He stole second base and senior Jackson Rademacher lined an RBI double to left to give the Cardinals a 2-1 lead. Middleton then scored on a wild pitch to take a 3-1 lead.
Peterson tossed two shutout innings in relief and struck out six. In between games, Verona coaches put the New-Skin liquid bandage on Peterson’s finger.
“We didn’t even expect that he would even be able to do it,” D’Orazio said. “We tried it and it held. I don’t think he had all of his best stuff after throwing the first game, but he was really gutty.”
D’Orazio said pitching and defensively, the Wildcats did enough to advance to state.
“Our goal was to put up five runs in each game,” he said.
Verona 6, Monona Grove 4
Monona Grove coach Kevin Connor rolled the dice locked in a tie game in the bottom of the sixth by having the Silver Eagles intentionally walk Verona junior Jack DeTienne, an Xavier commit.
Novinska made the Silver Eagles pay when he ripped a two-run go-ahead single to left, scoring senior Alec Fernandez and Marse to give the Wildcats a two-run lead.
Novinska said he was surprised the Silver Eagles intentionally walked DeTienne.
“I knew I was in a good spot to get some runs and I delivered,” he said. “First pitch I was sitting fastball. I got a fastball and just hit it.”
DeTienne made the lead hold to earn the win on the mound. He pitched 3 ⅓ innings in relief to get the win. DeTienne gave up one earned run on three hits, struck out three and walked five. In his two innings on the mound, Peterson gave up two earned runs on five hits and struck out five. Witkowski tossed 1 ⅔ innings in relief and gave up one run on two hits.
D’Orazio said a coach never expects his starting pitcher to be forced out of the game because of an injury after only two innings and it was a scramble and every pitcher stepped up on the big stage.
Early on, it was a pitchers’ duel between Monona Grove freshman Cal Moreau and Peterson. Moreau retired 10 of the first Wildcat hitters he faced. Verona didn’t have a base runner until Peterson reached on an error in the third.
The Wildcats broke through with a four-run fifth. Owen Davis singled. With two outs, Marse lined an RBI double to left. It appeared like the Silver Eagles would get out of the jam by only allowing one run, but DeTienne’s pop up was dropped by Monona Grove second baseman and that allowed Marse to score. Monona Grove was plagued by four errors.
Monona Grove had a golden scoring opportunity in the sixth with two runners in scoring position and one out. DeTienne got Monona Grove senior Biagio Gargano to pop out to Davis at first base. Marse then made a diving catch in right field to preserve the lead.
“That big of a spot bottom sixth, I know that if those two score it’s a tie game and if the ball drops I may have the chance to throw one of them out,” Marse said. “They were moving so before the pitch I took a step in. I had to sell out 100% and I’m glad I was able to make that play, keep us in that game and help us win.”
Marse went 2-for-3 with two doubles and two runs scored. Peterson also went 2-for-4 at the plate.
“I had a really good summer last year and was just trying to just cement myself a place in the order,” Marse said. “First couple of games I started a little cold and then got hot a little bit hitting in the leadoff spot. I think the most important thing is being able to get on base. I may not hit for the highest average, but with walks and making them make plays; I was happy I was able to do my job.”
Armstrong will savor the time he spent with friends and teammates away from the game and practice.
“It’s not about the games,” Armstrong said. “It’s about the time off the field, spending time with the guys going out to get food, campfires, bonfires and playing Hostage. That is the stuff I will remember the most.”
Armstrong will leave June 24 for practice to start at Butler.
“It’s a quick turnaround,” he said.
Peterson will play baseball with the Verona Cavaliers in the Home Talent League.
Peterson said he will probably take a two week rest and then play with the Cavaliers this summer.
“After Home Talent in the summer I will go to UW-Milwaukee in the fall,” he said.